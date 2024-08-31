Donald W. Hart, 1938-2024 🇺🇸

WESTON, Vt. – Donald William Hart, 86, passed away in his home on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, in Weston, Vt. He was born on May 9, 1938, in Londonderry, Vt., to William Otis and Mabel (Severance) Hart.

Donald graduated from Chester High School and proudly spent a few years in the U.S. Navy, where he learned to be a plumber. After the Navy he started his own plumbing business, Hart Plumbing and Heating.

Donald married his wife Marie on May 4, 1963. They enjoyed 60 years together before her passing. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and talking about his time living in Sicily while serving in the Navy. Donald also really loved and was proud of his town, Weston. He spent 33 years as a selectboard member, and thereafter attended every town meeting that was open to the public until he was no longer able due to his health.

He is survived by his four children Duane (Melissa) Hart of Weston, Vt., Darlene Griswold of Manchester, Vt., Darrell (Marcia) Hart of Weston, Vt., and Diane (Brian) Crowley of Bennington, Vt.; his siblings Linda Roys of Perkinsville, Vt., Norma (Bob) Foy of Lynchburg, Va., and Norman Hart of Lynchburg, Va.; 11 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Donald is predeceased by his wife Marie Hart, his parents William Otis and Mabel Hart, and his brother Richard Hart.

There will be a private family burial at Maple Grove Cemetery. There will be a service open to the public on Sept. 7, at 1:30 p.m., at The Old Parish Church in Weston, Vt., with a reception to follow at Weston Rod and Gun Club.

The Hart family would like to thank VNH for their compassionate and kind hospice services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to VNH at 88 Prospect Street, White River Junction, VT 05001.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt., is assisting with arrangements.