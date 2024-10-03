Donald F. Slie Sr., 2024

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – On Sept. 13, 2024, Donald F. Slie Sr., 88, of Westminster, Vt., left this earth peacefully, surrounded by his family.

Donald leaves behind his loving wife Charlotte; his daughters Alice, Leeann, and Holly; and his stepchildren Kathleen and her husband Richard, Colleen and her husband Richard, Eileen, and William and his wife Jennifer. He also leaves behind grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by his son Donald F. Slie Jr., his parents Robert and Sadie Slie, and 10 brothers and sisters.

There will be a Celebration of Donald’s Life on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 1-3 p.m., at the Westminster Institute, for family and friends to come together and share memories.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls, Vt.