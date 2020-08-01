Donald F. Kinson, 1929-2020

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. – Donald Francis Kinson, 90, passed away July 25, 2020 at the New Hampshire Veterans Home in Tilton, N.H. He was born Nov. 26, 1929.

Don served in the United States Marines during the Korean War, November 1951 to November 1953, attaining the rank of Sargent. Don earned the Korean War Service Medal with two stars, U.N. Service Medal, Letter of Commendation with Valor, and the National Defense Medal. Don was a member of the American Legion in Vergennes, Vt., and a life member of the First Marine Division Association.

On Jan. 22, 1954, he married Barbara Lee Ripley. They raised four sons together. They resided in Charlestown, N.H., most of their lives. Don worked many jobs throughout his life from picking up milk from local farms and delivering to the creamery in Bellows Falls to carpentry work. Don retired from MPB Corp in Keene, N.H. in 1988. Don traveled during his retirement and after a road trip to Alaska, he volunteered for the U.S. Forest Service in Rochester, Vt. While in Rochester, he built many trails and bridges for these trails. He was a major contributor to the Rochester Vermont Forest Service build.

Don is preceded in death by nine brothers and sisters, his parents Nathaniel and Eloise (Harris) Kinson, and a grandson Benjamin Kinson. He is survived by wife and partner in life Barbara; his sons Donald and wife Lynne of Hayden, Idaho, Kenneth and wife Mary E. of Charlestown, N.H., and Tony and wife Mary C. of Charlotte, Vt.; grandchildren Kara, William, Kimberly, Leslie, Breanna, and Katie; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial services were held July 31, 2020 at Pine Crest Cemetery in Charlestown, N.H.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution can be made to the Eloise Kinson Memorial Fund, Silsby Library, P.O. Box 307, Charlestown, NH 03603 or to the Activities Fund, New Hampshire Veterans Home, 139 Winter St., Tilton, NH 03276.

Arrangements are with Stringer Funeral Homes and Crematorium in Claremont, N.H. To view an online memorial or send a private message of condolence, visit www.stringerfh.com.