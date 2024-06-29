Donald E. Prouty, 1929-2024 🇺🇸

WEST TOWNSHEND, Vt. – Donald Earl Prouty, 95, of West Townshend, passed away peacefully at home on June 18, 2024, surrounded by his family. Don was born April 18, 1929, in Manchester, Vt., the son of Benjamin and Etta (Jefts) Prouty.

Mr. Prouty is survived by a son Raymond C. Prouty of West Townshend; a daughter Debra M. Lloyd and her husband William of Apollo Beach, Fla.; a sister Mildred Williams of Bellows Falls; granddaughter Serena M. Lett and her husband Jason of Columbus, Ohio; granddaughter Jennifer D. Escobar and her husband Alejandro of Orlando, Fla.; and many nieces, nephews, and close friends. He was predeceased by his loving wife of almost 55 years Elaine (Howe) Prouty; and his siblings Theodore, Raymond, Norman, Ralph, Harold, Howard, Clyde, and Edna.

At his heart, Mr. Prouty was a proud patriot and family man. He served in Germany from 1951-1953 during the post-WWII Allied occupation as a combat engineer. After his time in the service, he was a longtime logger and truck driver. He made a loving home with his wife Elaine and two children in West Townshend, Vt. He spent his life caring for others, and was often seen at the local diner, attending the July Fourth parades, and spending time with his family and friends. Prior to retirement, Mr. Prouty was dedicated to his caretaking business, and took great joy in serving his community.

A graveside committal service for Mr. Prouty will be held on Friday, July 5, at 1 p.m., at the South Windham Cemetery, 3026 Windham Hill Road, West Townshend, Vt. A Celebration of Life will follow from 2:30-4:30 p.m., at the Mt. Lebanon Lodge, at 3580 Vermont Route 30, Jamaica, Vt.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his memory may be made to Grace Cottage Foundation, Townshend, VT 05353; or Rescue Inc., P.O. Box 593, Brattleboro, VT 05302.

