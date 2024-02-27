Dennis Ladd, 1952-2024

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Dennis Ladd, 71, passed away at his home on Feb. 20, 2024, in Bellows Falls, Vt., surrounded by his loving family. Dennis was born May 28, 1952, in Walpole, N.H., to Neal and Helen (Shabott) Ladd.

Dennis graduated from Fall Mountain High School in 1970, and Keene State College in 1974. He spent most of his teaching career at Bellows Falls Middle School. Dennis is survived by his wife Margery (Nostrand) Ladd; sons Colin of Bellows Falls, Vt., and Brendan (Tara) Ladd of Walpole, N.H.; grandchildren Sabrina, Silas, and Zayne; sister Joyce (Ed) McAdams; nieces Lisa Mowry, Kristie (Kevin) George, and Michelle (Thomas) Clancy; and the Nostrand, Offsay, Kinson, Herlihy, and Brooks Families, including many nieces and nephews. Dennis is predeceased by his parents, sister Nancy, and her husband Doug Treat.

There are no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, March 1, at 10 a.m., at St Peter’s Church in North Walpole. Burial will follow for family at St. Charles Cemetery in Westminster, Vt.

To read the full obituary, please go to www.fentonandhennessey.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls, VT 05101.