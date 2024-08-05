David Savoy, 1928-2024 🇺🇸

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – David Savoy passed away on July 28, 2024, at the Jack Byrne Center in Lebanon, N.H. David was born on April 15, 1928, in Athol, Mass., to Francis X. and Caroline (Russell) Savoy. David served in the United States Air Force as a major in the Korean War. David would spend his career in education, and was principal of Central Elementary School in Bellows Falls for many years. On Nov. 25, 1954, he married Georgette Noel, who passed away in 2020.

David was a member of St. Charles Church.

David is survived by his son Phil Savoy of Westminster and daughter Cathy Savoy of Charlestown, N.H. He is also survived by his grandchildren Jessica, Lisa, Laura, Katelyn, and Eric; and great-grandchildren Liam, Hunter, and Magnolia.

David was predeceased by his parents, wife Georgette, and son Roland Savoy.

David was a kind and generous man who loved nothing more than to talk with everyone. You could often find him sitting on the porch at Sterling House, chatting with people that walked by.

A private graveside service will take place in St. Charles Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street in Bellows Falls, Vt.