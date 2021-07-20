David M. Koske, 1963-2021 & Rosemarie A. Koske, 1965-2021

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Together for 32 years, David Michael Koske and Rosemarie Ann Koske (LeHenry), of Bellows Falls, departed this world together Saturday, July 3, 2021. Rose and Dave shared a love of music. David was always entertaining with his guitar and singing the likes of Neil Young with his heartfelt voice and his Rosie by his side.

If you were lucky enough to join them around the kitchen table to the melodies of “Shanty,” “Southern Man,” or “Motorcycle Mama,” you were one of the lucky ones. They were always opening their home and providing a seat at the kitchen table.

As much as they loved music, their greatest love was reserved for their children, Brian LeHenry, Kyla Koske, Stephanie Koske, and Tyler Koske, all residing in Vermont. They also leave behind their cherished grandchildren, Bodhi Koske and Jasper DeCell.

David was born March 4, 1963 and grew up in South Hadley, Mass., graduating from South Hadley High School in 1981. David was predeceased by his mother Janet “Penny” Selkirk Koske. He is survived by his father Michael R. Koske of South Hadley, Mass., and his sisters Deborah Baldini, Jeri Lynn Koske, and Sandra LaCaresse. His memory will also be cherished by nieces and a nephew.

Rose was born April 1, 1965 and grew up in Chicopee, Mass., graduating from Chicopee High School in 1983. Rose was predeceased by her father Ernest LeHenry, her brother Kenneth LeHenry, and her sister Debra Potter. She is survived by her mother MaryAnn LeHenry of Chicopee, Mass., as well as a niece and nephews.

The couple also leaves behind many friends and friends-turned-family in Massachusetts and Vermont.

Their memories will live on forever in our hearts.