David M. Bibens, 1945-2024

NORTH SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – David M. Bibens, 78, died at his home on Sunday evening, Jan. 28, 2024, surrounded by his family. He was born Oct. 13, 1945, in Springfield, Vt., the son of Miller and Barbara (Trefry) Bibens. He attended Springfield schools, graduating from Springfield High School Class of 1963.

On March 4, 1967, he married Sandra Guillemette.

He was employed at the Fellows Gear Shaper, Jones & Lamson Machine Tool Co., and Lovejoy Tool Co. in Springfield. In the early 1970s, he established Bibens & Warren Concrete, providing concrete services to Springfield and the surrounding area for many years, until his retirement in 2000.

Dave was an avid snowmobiler and a member of the Hawks Mountain Ridge Riders, and held the position of club president for many years. He raced at Claremont Speedway from 1977-1990, starting in the Spectators races, then moved up to Late Model, then to Pro Stocks, Car #31 Sunkist Kid. In 1988 he joined the ACT tour.

He enjoyed watching the Patriots, Celtics, Red Sox, and NASCAR. He was an avid camper, was always a prankster and a jokester, with many close friends.

He is survived by his wife Sandra; daughter Christy L. Thomas of Baltimore, Vt.; three granddaughters Rohanna Reynolds (Brian) of Fort Leavenworth, Kan., Krystale Barraby of Manchester, N.H., and Elisabeth Griswold of New Albany, Ohio; two great-grandchildren Nicholas and Ariama Reynolds; siblings William “Bill” Bibens (Marty), Becky Warren (Lee) , Kilburn “Kibby” Bibens (Betty), and Rosalie Pettiford.

He was predeceased by his parents Miller and Barbara, brother Rodney Bibens, and sister Dorothy B. Bibens.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield is assisting the family with arrangements.