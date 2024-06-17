David J. Norton, 1952-2024

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – David J. Norton passed away on June 2, 2024, after a long battle with cancer. He was born on March 13, 1952, to James and Helen (Anderson) Norton in Broad Brook, Conn. David graduated from East Windsor High School in 1970.

Growing up on the family farm in Broad Brook, David loved the outdoors, and often dreamed of living the life of a homesteader. He spent many years honing his skills gardening and raising farm animals. Once he won the 1986 Four Town Fair award for largest sunflower and his prize pig Lulu, he knew he was ready. He purchased a remote piece of land in Grafton, Vt., and snowshoed up the mountainside to build his dream off-grid cabin.

David had the calmest demeanor, but at gatherings he was always the one dancing and making the kids laugh. He never said an unkind word about anyone, and was always the one you would count on to do the right thing. Simply put, he was one of the most enjoyable people any of us have ever known, and his smile and kind voice will live on in all of us.

David had a lifelong career as an aeronautical engineer at several companies, ultimately retiring from GKN Aerospace.

David is survived by his wife and soulmate Lynn Norton; his children Eric Norton, Seth (Susanna) Norton, Jon Boyle (fiancee Danielle Eastman) and Dan (Jenn) Boyle; his grandchildren Ben Norton, Olivia Norton, Sophia Eastman, Brinley Boyle, Daxton Boyle, Kayla Boyle, and Eliot Boyle; nieces Erin Haight and Caitlin Norton; and siblings Tom (Evie) Norton and Karen (Rob) Haight.

Per David’s request, there will be no formal services held. Family and friends will be notified of a Celebration of Life gathering to be held later this summer.

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with the arrangements.