David E. French, 1949-2021

N. SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – David E. French, 71, passed away Thursday, July 15, 2021 surrounded by his family. He was born Oct. 27, 1949 in Barre, Vt., the son of Earle and Iverna (Spencer) French. He attended school in Barre and Springfield, Vt., graduating from Springfield High School.

On July 4, 1969, he married Lorraine E. Carpenter.

David worked with Green Mountain Railroad for many years, and later worked with the town of Weathersfield, Vt. as a grader operator for many years. He was known as “Grader Dave.”

He as an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years Lorraine E. French, one son Anthony French and his wife Amanda, two daughters Michele Sargent and her husband George and Marcey Getty and her husband Steve, five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents, one brother, and four sisters.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with arrangements.