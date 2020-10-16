David D. Bundy, 1957-2020

BALTIMORE, Vt. – David D. Bundy, 63, passed away Monday evening, Oct. 12, 2020 at his home in Baltimore, Vt., surrounded by his loving family. He was born Aug. 13, 1957 in Springfield, Vt., the son of Raymond Bundy and June Page. He attended Springfield schools.

On Sept. 20, 1980, he married Kelly Ann Wilson in North Springfield, Vt.; they celebrated 40 years of marriage this year.

David worked at Bomar Inc. in Charlestown, N.H. for over 27 years. He enjoyed classic cars and trucks, attending races at the Claremont Speedway, and Nascar races working on cars and tinkering on anything mechanical.

He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather; his grandchildren were his pride and joy and he loved spending time with them. He will be remembered fondly as outgoing and friendly, making friends everywhere he went. He will also be remembered for his great sense of humor. He touched many hearts.

He is survived by his wife Kelly Ann Bundy of Baltimore, Vt.; his children Helena Ann Bundy of Springfield, Vt. and Dwight David Bundy of Burlington, Vt.; mother June Quinlan; father Gerald Quinlan of Williston, Vt.; one sister Susan Hitchings of Franklin, Maine; two brothers Shawn Quinlan of Pensacola, Fla. and Danny Quinlan of Enfield, Maine; five grandchildren Jacob, Christian, Clayton, Kayla, and Cameron; and also by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his father Raymond Bundy.

Friends may call at the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, from 2-4 p.m. Due to Covid-19, the chapel capacity is restricted to 50% and face masks are required.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Springfield Humane Society, 401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, VT 05156.

“The Lord is my light and my salvation – whom shall I fear? The Lord is the stronghold of my life – of whom shall I be afraid?”