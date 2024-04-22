David C. Noyes, 1955-2024

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – David “Dicker” Carl Noyes, 69, passed away April 20, 2024. David was born to Arnold J. and E. Carroll (Chadwick) Noyes on Feb. 28, 1955, in Bellows Falls. David attended school in Bellows Falls, and graduated from BFUHS in 1973. On Oct. 12, 1991, he married Laurie (French) Noyes. His working career included F.W. Whitcomb, Community Feed, Gays Fuel Service, and Cota and Cota, from which he retired in 2018. David’s biggest joys were his home, of which he was a proud fourth-generation owner; his family; and his trucks, tractors, and motorcycle.

He is survived by his wife Laurie; his daughter Ella (Noyes) Cademartori (Elijah); his stepchildren Philip Clark (Thersea) and Alison (Clark) Amidon (Jesse); his siblings Richard (Dotsie), John (Elaine), Ellen Allman (Robert), Nancy Tenney (Edwin), and Linda Noyes; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 27, at his favorite place, 6 Noyes Road, at 2 p.m., with a reception to follow. Donations may be sent to the Bellows Falls Alumni Association Scholarship Fund in Dicker’s memory.

Arrangements are under the care of Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls, Vt.