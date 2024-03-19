David C. Austin, 1948-2024

NORTH SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – David C. Austin, 76, of North Springfield, Vt., took his “sparkle” from this world to the arms of Jesus on his birthday, March 6, 2024. Born in Springfield, Vt., on March 6, 1948, to Carl E. and Nellie (Kennedy) Austin, David attended schools in Springfield, Vt., and was proud to be considered a member of both the Class of 1966 and the Class of 1967. He went on to earn an associate’s degree in business management from Northampton Junior College, Northampton, Mass. David married the love of his life Meredith Brown on Sept. 10, 1983. They just celebrated their 40th anniversary.

David’s professional interests focused on the building construction industry. He worked for a number of lumberyards over the years, primarily as a road salesman, making friends with everyone he encountered. His love of building contributed to his ability to build and fix just about anything.

David was the one who was always first to raise his hand to help others. He loved to tinker and help wherever he could. There was never a time when someone needed assistance that he hesitated to volunteer to help – regardless of how arduous the task.

David’s greatest joys in life were knowing his Lord, Jesus, his family, and making people laugh. Ever the comedian, he wore funny wigs and headdresses to all his appointments at DHMC to amuse his doctors, staff, and especially the other patients. He got so much pleasure from making people smile and finding ways to brighten their days. Any time you asked him how he was doing, he would respond with a huge smile and a twinkle in his eye, “I’m sparkling today! And how about you?” It would always make the inquirer smile and answer that that was indeed a good way to be, and it brightened that person’s day.

David loved traveling with Meredith. They have a network of friends north to south, and from coast to coast, whom they frequently visited on their travels. Their adventures with friends were many.

He enjoyed life to the fullest and felt blessed every day, even after his devastating diagnosis. He didn’t want to leave his family, but in his faith, he was pleased to know that he was going to meet his Lord and Savior. During his many months of cancer treatment, he kept a brave front and continued to love on his family with more passion than ever.

To say that David was devoted to his family is an understatement. Every beat of his heart was for his beloved wife, his four daughters Shannon Kennedy, Stephanie (Mark) Merkle, Meghan (Brandon) Greene, and Chelsea Austin, all of whom were referred to as his “princesses,” and a bonus son Matt. He was the best “Kipper” to his five granddaughters Julia, Izzy, Brynne, Adalynn, and Brinlee; three grandsons Cole, Liam, and Connor; and one special bonus granddaughter Julianna, whom “Kipper” lovingly referred to as “Cleo.”

David was predeceased in death by his parents Carl and Nellie Austin, a sister Nellie Marie Austin, and a niece Heidi Pruss. He is survived by his wife, four daughters, two sons-in-law, one bonus son, nine grandchildren, brother Dan (Cindi) Austin, sisters Lynn (Tim) Potvin and Joy (Carl) Swanson, as well as several cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends whom he viewed as family.

A Celebration of Life will be held in his honor on April 20, at 3 p.m., at Crown Point Country Club, 155 Golf Course Road, Springfield, Vt.

Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Hand to Heart Project, P.O. Box 248, Cornish Flat, NH 03746, or Visiting Nurse and Hospice for Vermont and New Hampshire (VNH), 88 Prospect Street, White River Junction, VT 05001.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street in Bellows Falls, Vt.