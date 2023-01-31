David A. Tallman, 1941-2023 🇺🇸

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. – David Tallman passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Jan 28, 2023, at the Springfield Hospital. He was 81. Dave was born Oct. 5, 1941, in Bellows Falls, to Vance and Ruth (Harrington) Tallman.

Dave attended schools in Bellows Falls and went on to serve his country in the US Army. Dave worked for the United States Postal Service as a Mail Carrier, Lisai’s Market, and was presently working for Sturm, Ruger & Co in Newport, N.H. Dave was a member of the American Legion, Polish American, Moose, and Elks clubs. He loved to play golf and spent many hours at the Bellows Falls Country Club. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Dave was predeceased by his parents and his son Jeffrey, who recently passed away.

Dave is survived by his children and grandchildren, Katrina Tallman (Neal Whitcomb), Kara Tallman and her children Desmond and Saoirse Chiu, Chris Tallman (Haley) and their children, Avery and Eden. He is also survived by his former wife, Jennifer Wright Tallman, as well as extended family including nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will take place on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 11 a.m. at the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster St., Bellows Falls.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home.