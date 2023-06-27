Darby E. Mumford, 1942-2023

LISBON FALLS, Maine – Darby Eileen Mumford went home to Jesus on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at the age of 81. She bravely battled a recurring cancer the last year of her life.

Darby was born to Frederic and Helen Jenks on Jan. 22, 1942, in Rockville Center, Long Island, N.Y. She taught art classes for many years, and won awards for her Maine duck stamp competition entries. She also illustrated and wrote her own children’s books, illustrated her grandson’s published book, and painted wall murals in local churches. Darby held an unwavering faith in God, which she shared with those who surrounded her. She was passionate about sharing the love of our Lord and was an integral part of her church family, teaching Sunday school and leading Bible studies for many years.

Darby is survived by her husband Warren (Whit) Mumford; her sisters Patricia Jenks and Vicki Wells; daughters Tracy Cerrato, Stephanie Gauthier, and Katherine Dugal; nine grandchildren; and a great-granddaughter.

A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at the Lisbon Falls Baptist Church, 555 Lisbon Street, Lisbon Falls, Maine, on Saturday, July 29, at 2 p.m.