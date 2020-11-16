Daniel Wirta, 1953-2020

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Daniel Wirta of Bellows Falls, Vt. passed away Nov. 10, 2020 at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. He was born Oct. 31, 1953 in Newport, N.H., the son of Eino and Gertrude Wirta. After high school, he went on to be a master auto technician and was known as a “jack of all trades.”

He could fix anything. He worked many jobs including Robertson Paper and Kelley Chrysler. On Dec. 30, 1978, he married Suzanne Denno at St. Charles Church in Bellows Falls. He leaves behind his wife of 41 years; three sons Eric and his wife Jennifer, Daniel, and Dylan all of Bellows Falls, Vt., also his beloved mother-in-law Shirley Denno of Bellows Falls; two grandsons Corey Wirta and Edward McCormack; two sisters Marilyn Gobin of Newbury, N.H. and Charlene Worrad of Newport, N.H.; and several nieces and nephews. Services will be private at the convenience of the family.