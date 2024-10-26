Daneal F. Willey, 1951-2024

WEATHERSFIELD, Vt. – Daneal F. Willey, loving father, brother, and friend, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, Oct. 14, after a bravely fought long illness.

Dan was born Nov. 24, 1951, to Mervyn and Phyllis Willey in West Stewartstown, N.H. Growing up he enjoyed horses, skiing, motorcycles, fast cars, music, and spending time with his family.

As a young man, Dan traveled overseas and across the U.S. numerous times, always excited to experience the world around him. His last cross-country trip was guided by his heart, and led him to his future wife Linda. In his later years, he made it as far as Thailand to attend his son’s wedding.

Dan was a master of all trades – he was a real estate agent, machinist, and fine home builder. He built many homes in Windsor County. In his free time, he volunteered at Okemo each winter, teaching many local children how to ski.

It was with the birth of Dan and Linda’s first child that he found his true calling in life as a father. Dan loved his children more than anything. Anyone who knows him can attest that he was not shy about showing that love. From braiding hair, to fixing cars, to shopping for prom dresses, to remodeling houses, to gardening, he did it all. He was smart, quick-witted, attentive, kind, uplifting and supportive, always a safe haven regardless of the situation. The best dad that has ever been. He will be missed terribly.

Dan is survived by his children Danielle of Eastham, Mass.; Nicholas and Nuss of White River Junction, Vt.; and Neal of Perkinsville, Vt. He is also survived by his brothers Desi and Kelly of Windsor, Vt.; Darryl and Marilyn of Windsor, Vt.; and Dennis and Tina of Lebanon, N.H. Additionally, Dan leaves behind many nieces and nephews that were dear to his heart, and two grandpups that he loved greatly. He was predeceased by Linda, his parents, his brother Dale, and his daughter Angela.

Services will be held at the Weathersfield Center Church in Weathersfield, Vt., on Nov. 10, at 2:30 p.m. Davis Funeral Chapel will be coordinating the services.