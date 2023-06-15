D. Thomas Burns, 1945-2023 🇺🇸

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Donald Thomas Burns Jr. passed away on May 30, 2023, at the Vermont Veterans’ Home in Bennington, Vt.

D. Thomas, also known as Tom Burns, Tom, and Burnsie, was born Jan. 28, 1945, in Gardner, Mass., to the late Donald Thomas Burns Sr. and Jeanne Lemire Burns.

A big man in the small town of Bellows Falls, he was drafted into the Army and sent to Vietnam, where he was wounded by shrapnel to the head, causing paralysis to the left side of his body. Upon return from Vietnam, Tom endured rehab and physical therapy, and soon discovered he would no longer be the same young man he was before leaving for war. He did eventually embrace this, accepting his fate and his handicap without complaining. He would go on to live life to the fullest.

Tom enjoyed his friends and fellow veterans at the American Legion, the Polish Club, the Elks Lodge, the Moose, and the VFW. If he wasn’t a member, he was an honorary member, of that one was certain. Tom was a man about town, waving to everyone with his raised pointer finger, keeping his hand on the wheel. This wave was mimicked when he allowed people to drive his white Grand Am or Lincoln Continental.

It seemed like everyone knew him. The “town tour,” as he liked to call them, were his daily drives through the square, recognizing whose car was parked where, so he knew where his friends were socializing. He was easy to talk to, and he knew it, using “Talk to me, I’ll Listen” as his slogan when running for state senate. He was quick to help a person in need, regardless of social status or situation, never looking for a payback or a reason. Someone was “down on their luck,” as Tom called it. Often, his advice was simple and from the heart, “this too shall pass.”

Returning after his service, Tom continued his life in Bellows Falls. He would earn his bachelors from Wyndham College, go on to own two well-known bars in the town (Meatland and Doc’s Place), co-own a few racehorses (Slippery When Wet and Belligerent), and sell sleeper beepers or wireless connectivity before his time. He was successful at owning and operating D. Thomas Burns Realty for over 15 years.

He eventually married Lillian LeBlanc, and they bought a house on Kissell Hill. It isn’t clear if his neighbors were upset with Tom about bringing 5 children – 4 of them boys – to the previously quiet neighborhood, but Tom was an effective politician, keeping as many people as possible happy.

Tom was thrilled at the birth of his daughter Jennifer in 1978, adding to the five stepchildren he loved. He was a father to Jennifer, and dad to all of them. He had a special soft spot for Leroy, who was born with cerebral palsy and confined to a wheelchair. Tom, Lillian, and Leroy would fight to put elevators and ramps in the Vermont public schools, post offices, and libraries. A beautiful cause that not only the disabled, but the town, would come to embrace. Tom would go on to become the northeastern representative for the Military Order of the Purple Heart for several years. He worked closely with Vermont politicians to improve veterans’ healthcare. Tom was a selectman for the community, and a frequent speaker at Memorial Day or Veterans Day parades.

Tom was also a devout Catholic, and sang in church every day, reminding people that “singing is praying twice.” Tom would turn his cane upside down and sing into his fake microphone. Over time, Tom would come to sing at thousands of weddings, funerals, karaoke competitions, parties, sporting events, and eventually become the Green Mountain Cantor. With this fame and stardom, he accrued a following of elderly church going ladies (groupies) who continued to send him cookies and fan mail right up until his death.

As Tom’s memory began to fade, he would become a resident of the Vermont Veterans’ Home. He would sing for other veterans and the staff for their enjoyment. His favorite social worker, Christina, fondly remembers giving a presentation on traumatic brain injury and PTSD for the VA, with several mentions of Tom throughout. She brought Tom out to sing at the end, and Tom received a full auditorium standing ovation. Even in his diminished capacity, Tom was still a big man amongst men.

Tom is survived by his brother Francis “Butch” (Bette) Burns of Holiday, Fla., his sister Carolyn (Michael) Dunn of Seattle, Wash., and his sister Vicki (Dale) Layne of Robert Park, Ca. (both deceased).

He is also survived by his children Terry (Stacy) Warren of Everette, Wash., Leroy Warren of Worcester, Mass., Larry (Mary) Warren of Danielson, Conn., Charles (Ana) Warren of Meridian, Idaho, Gale Paige of Providence Forge, Va., and Jennifer (Richard) Johnson of Richmond, Va.; his grandchildren Michael (Rachelle) Warren in Virginia, Andrew Warren in Washington, Samantha Warren in Iowa, Casey and Rachel Warren of Idaho, Jacquelyn (Justin) Joyner in Virginia, Vanessa Paige in Paris, France, Jonathan Brydge, and Rory and Remy Rose Johnson in Virginia; his great-grandchildren Chloe, Taylor, Riley, William, and Lincoln Warren in Virginina; and many friends who will miss him greatly.

Visitation will take place on Monday, June 19, from 4-6 p.m., at the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street in Bellows Falls.

A reception will follow at the American Legion. A toast will begin at 7 p.m. for all in attendance, as he buys a round for everyone from the grave (as decreed in his will).

A Funeral Mass will take place on June 20, at 11 a.m., at St. Charles Church in Bellows Falls. Burial will be at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls, Vt.

In lieu of flowers, please consider sending donations to the Bellows Falls Alumni Association, c/o Darlene Kelly, P.O. Box 172, Bellows Falls, VT, or to Disabled American Veterans, www.dav.org.