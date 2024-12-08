Cynthia Lee Rawson, 1945-2023

RAWSONVILLE, Vt. – Cynthia Lee Rawson, of Boston, and formerly of Rawsonville, Vt., died on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, 2023, at Tufts Medical Center in Boston, from multiple medical disabilities.

She was born in Ohio on May 23, 1945, and spent her early years through high school in Rawsonville, a tiny village of the small Town of Jamaica, Vt., that was settled by a Rawson ancestor. After completing high school at the Lyndon Institute in Lyndon Center, Vt., she moved to Boston, having heard about the wonders of the big city from some of Vermont’s summer residents.

She graduated from Simmons College (now University) with a bachelor’s degree in communications, received her master’s degree from the Boston University School of Public Communications, and subsequently launched her career in public relations. She worked for a decade in senior professional public relations and marketing communications positions, then returned to school for an MBA at Babson College, which facilitated her career change into management positions in the computer industry.

She was buried in a small private ceremony in the Rawsonville Cemetery with her beloved rescue cats Kairos and Segie, who predeceased her. Her parents Plympton Walter Rawson and Mary Hayes Rawson predeceased her as well, and she leaves several cousins and treasured friends. Any questions may be directed to cczum@comcast.net.