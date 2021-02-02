Corrina M. Carr, 1975-2021

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Corrina M. Carr, 45, passed away Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 in Ludlow. She was born Sept. 24, 1975 in Springfield, Vt., daughter of Lonnie and Donna (Woychosky) Carr. She graduated from Lee High School in Lee, Mass.

Corrina worked as a waitress in several area restaurants for many years. Most recently, she worked as a lift operator at Okemo Mountain Ski Resort in Ludlow. She enjoyed working on arts and crafts projects and painting. She also enjoyed the outdoors and going to the beach. Even though Corrina had her struggles, she had an infectious smile and the happiest of demeanors. No one who ever met her left being a stranger. She was always there for anyone who needed her and was truly a gift to this earth.

Corrina is survived by the love of her life Steven Bennett; her daughter Bethany Bennett and son Jacob Bennett, both of Springfield, Vt.; four brothers David LaPlante of Springfield, Vt., Ronald LaPlante of Weathersfield, Vt., Allen LaPlante of Springfield, Vt., and Terrance Carr of Springfield, Vt.; her sister Diane LaPlante of North Springfield, Vt.; her grandson Cam Bennett; and many nieces nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents Lonnie and Donna.

A celebration of life will be held this summer. Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt. is assisting with arrangements.