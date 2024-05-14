Colleen Barrett, 1944-2024

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Colleen Barrett, known as the woman who created the heart and culture of Southwest Airlines Co., passed away Wednesday, May 8, at the age of 79. Colleen will be remembered by her son Patrick Barrett; daughter-in-law Melodie Bateman Barrett; her pride and joy grandson Evan Daniel Barrett and his wife Liz; brother Pat Crotty and his wife Heidi; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and, of course, her beloved Southwest Airlines family. Her mother Barbara Crotty Blanchard, her father Rich Crotty, her brother Dick Crotty, and nephew Joshua Druke preceded Colleen in death.

Before Colleen dedicated her heart and soul to Southwest Airlines, she came from humble beginnings in the small rural town of Bellows Falls, Vt. Colleen graduated with highest honors from Becker Junior College in 1964. She was a diligent student, who thought briefly of becoming a nun. However, her path led her to a high calling of another sort – that of Southwest Airlines. In 1967, Colleen was a young military wife and mother seeking a job in San Antonio. She convinced a San Antonio law firm to allow her to work for free for two weeks under the agreement that, if they did not like her work, they did not have to pay her. That “volunteer” role is how she came to work for Herb Kelleher, cofounder of Southwest Airlines, a hotshot attorney with a brilliant legal mind and an office in disarray. Colleen became an irreplaceable fixture as his valued executive assistant, and supported him as he fought many court battles on behalf of Southwest Airlines.

Though Herb passed away Jan. 3, 2019, they were a dynamic work duo for over 50 years. Herb and Colleen initially focused on his law firm clients in San Antonio, which included Southwest Airlines even before it began flying. When Herb stepped in to serve as Southwest’s acting CEO in 1978, Colleen assumed the role of Southwest’s corporate secretary – a role she held for 40 years, until 2008. As time went on, Colleen became an integral part in forming Southwest’s dynamic employee culture and relentless focus on customer service. She was honored to serve in several positions of leadership, including vice president administration, executive vice president customers, president and chief operating officer, and finally, president of the airline from 2001 to July 2008, making her the highest-ranking woman in the commercial airline industry at that time. She also served on Southwest’s Board of Directors from 2001-2008, as corporate secretary.

Colleen dedicated herself to putting employees first, and encouraging them to deliver positively outrageous customer service, which became the very signature of Southwest Airlines. She was responsible for instilling the golden rule among the employees of Southwest, and she was the architect of the company’s famous corporate culture. Colleen’s fervent mantra was to treat people as they want to be treated – with kindness and respect – and the rest will follow, including profitability and shareholder satisfaction. To share this leadership philosophy, Colleen coauthored with Ken Blanchard the book “Lead with LUV: A Different Way to Create Success.” She believed that Southwest was truly “a customer service organization, which just happened to fly airplanes.”

Colleen received high accolades, including winning the Outstanding Woman in Aviation Award in 2007, and being named to Forbes’ list of the 100 Most Powerful Women in Business on more than one occasion, as well as being made an honorary lifetime member of the Transport Workers Union. In October 2007, she was the first female recipient of the Tony Jannus Award for distinguished achievement in commercial air transportation. Colleen was named to the Texas Business Hall of Fame in 2011, received the Horatio Alger Award in 2005, and received the Wright Brothers Memorial Trophy from the National Aeronautic Association in 2016. She was also inducted in 2024 into the Texas Aviation Hall of Fame. Committed to giving back to the community, Colleen was active in numerous civic and charitable organizations in Dallas, and served for many years on the board of directors for JC Penney Company Inc., and the Dallas Hearing Foundation. Colleen was also dedicated to her alma mater, Becker College in Worcester, Mass., where she served on the board of trustees, and established the Colleen C. Barrett Center for Global Innovation and Entrepreneurship, which served as the epicenter of innovation, entrepreneurship, learning agility, leadership, and problem solving on the Becker campus.

Colleen wanted to extend heartfelt thanks to her caregivers Dorothy Simmons, Carol Dickey, Wanda Dory, and Jo Shaw; Pathway Hospice Nurses Stacie and Kelli; and her doctors Carrie Carter, Carol Croft, Julye Carew, and Richard Anderson. Colleen’s family also wishes to thank her “posse” of friends Melinda and Mike Russ, Cindy Ritner, Vickie Shuler, Toni and Joe Crayton, Elvie and Juan Gonzales, Tim McClure, and Keith Wilson.

Colleen’s family desires that memorial donations honoring her life, legacy, and love for people be made to the Southwest Airlines Employee Catastrophic Charity, Ronald McDonald House Charities, the Dallas Hearing Foundation, or the charity of your choice. Most of all, Colleen would encourage you to extend love and respect to one another, and make a positive difference in the world.

A vigil service and visitation for family and friends will be held Wednesday, May 15, from 6-8 p.m., at Sparkman/Hillcrest Funeral Home, 7405 West Northwest Highway, Dallas, Texas.

The Funeral Rite will take place at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 16, in the sanctuary of Christ the King Catholic Church, 8017 Preston Road, Dallas, Texas.