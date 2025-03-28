Cody A. Fortuna, 1993-2025

LUDLOW, Vt. – Cody Alexander Fortuna, 31, passed away unexpectedly on March 21, 2025.

He was born in Bridgeport, Conn., on July 6, 1993. He was the youngest son of Robert J. Fortuna and Terry Spaulding Fortuna.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his three brothers Ryan and his wife Gretchen, and their children Sage, 13, and Cedar, 8; Matthew and his daughter Maple, 10; and Zachary and his girlfriend Emily Josselyn. He is also survived by his grandmother “Mema” Barbara Spaulding, many aunts and uncles, cousins, and friends.

He is now in the loving arms of his loved ones that went before him: his grandfathers “Gramps” Roy Spaulding and “Big Ed” Fortuna, and “Grammy Joan” Fortuna, along with many friends.

He lived in Fairfield, Conn., until first grade, when he moved to Park City, Utah, for two years. He then returned to the place he called home, Ludlow, Vt. He graduated from Black River High School in 2011, and attended St. Joseph’s College. His Okemo career began at age 16, when he joined the Okemo wedding team. He then worked as a zipline guide, in the bike park and terrain parks, and most recently in resort operations. His love was in terrain parks, and he was excited about the planned return to this role. In addition, he took on summer jobs on Block Island, R.I., with Turtle and The National Hotel, and seasonal work at DJ’s In Ludlow. He loved snowboarding, skateboarding, cheeseburgers, was a total metal head, enjoyed concerts, a newfound interest in weightlifting, and renewed faith in God. The most important thing in life to Cody was his family. He so loved being Uncle Cody to Sage, Maple, and Cedar. He had such a special relationship with his beloved dog Jett. She helped him as he struggled through treatments with brain cancer.

He was caring and compassionate, funny, sweet, and a hard worker. Friends described him as a ray of sunshine, always smiling, the nicest person they knew, such a loving soul. He will be deeply missed.

There will be a private family service at the Catholic Church in Ludlow. A Celebration of Life will be open to all Saturday, March 29, at 4:30 p.m., at the Round House at Jackson Gore. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations towards The Cody Fortuna Memorial in Ludlow. Please send check donations to P.O. Box 359, Ludlow, VT 05149. Cash donations can be dropped off at the Town Hall; please specify it is for The Cody Fortuna Memorial.

