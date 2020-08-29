Clifton N. Aldrich Jr., 1971-2020

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Clifton N. Aldrich Jr., 48, died unexpectedly Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 at his home in Springfield, Vt. He was born Nov. 6, 1971 in Rutland, Vt., the son of Clifton N. and Juanita (Turco) Aldrich. He attended Springfield schools.

He worked as a manufacturing engineer for Whelen Engineering Company in Charlestown, N.H. He loved going to concerts, amusement parks, and play video games with his kids. He was a proud father of both.

He is survived by his spouse Karen (Miele) Aldrich, children Alan and Kendra Aldrich, his mother Juanita Aldrich, brother Tim Aldrich, sisters Maxine Aldrich and Sheila White (Warren), and many nieces, nephews, and cousins and grand-nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his father Clifton Sr., maternal grandparents Ralph and Theresa Miele, and paternal grandparents John and Irene Aldrich.

A graveside committal will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Springfield Humane Society, 401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, VT 05156.