CAVENDISH, Vt. – Clarissa Carlisle Coleman passed away unexpectedly in Ft. Pierce, Fla., March 4, 2020. Her walk-through calling hours will be Thursday, Aug. 27 at 10 a.m. in the Cavendish Baptist Church. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. at the Cavendish Village Cemetery. Masks and social distancing required. There will be no gathering after the services.