Claire Merchant, 1959-2020

CAMBRIDGEPORT, Vt. – Claire Merchant, 61, of Cambridgeport Road, died Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at her home. She was born July 6, 1959 in Bellows Falls, Vt., the daughter of George and Ann (Park) Kuusela.

Claire attended school in and graduated from the Bellows Falls Union High School. Following high school, she attended Castleton State College. She worked as a nurse at Grace Cottage Hospital, Brattleboro Retreat, and Springfield Health and Rehab.

Claire is survived by her partner Ronald Hart, her son Aaron Hart, her father George Kuusela, one brother Allen Kuusela, and two sisters Carol Hampshire and Cynthia Gendron. Claire was predeceased by her mother Ann Kuusela.

A celebration of life will be held Sept. 5, 2020 at 2 p.m., at 797 Missing Link Rd., in Rockingham Vt. Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home of Bellows Falls, Vt. is assisting in the arrangements.