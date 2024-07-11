Christopher Lee Fletcher Amsden, 1981-2024

PUTNEY, Vt. – It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Christopher Lee Fletcher Amsden. He left us on the morning of June 23, 2024, at his apartment in Putney, Vt., after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on July 21, 1981 in Vermont to Steven and Maria (Mejias) Fletcher of Springfield, Vt. He was adopted by Russell and Elaine (Spaulding) Amsden of Springfield, Vt. He attended Springfield schools, graduating in June, 2000.

Chris was predeceased by his father Russell Amsden, and his grandparents Roland and Phyllis (Call) Amsden, and Robert and Florence (Whitaker) Spaulding.

Left to cherish his memories are his son Izen Amsden; longtime friend and mother of his son Alycia Gragen; his biological brothers Anthony Gagnier and Bradley Dutton (wife Jessica); his mother Elaine Amsden (partner Butch Eddy); his sisters Kelly (husband Jon Pratt), Debbie Knight, Joey (husband Tyler Dressel); his other mother Jeane Hunter (Anthony’s mother); along with many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, foster brothers and sisters, and many close friends.

He was lovingly cared for in his last couple of weeks by Alycia Gragen, Jeane Hunter, and the compassionate team from Bayada Hospice.