Christine Carvage, 1966-2024

CHESTER, Vt. – Christine Carvage, born June 2, 1966, at Grace Cottage Hospital in Townshend, Vt., passed away peacefully on Sept. 30, 2024, at the Jack Byrne Center, with her family by her side. This date holds special significance, as it was also her beloved Grandma Bailey’s birthday, highlighting the deep connection they shared.

Christine’s compassion and kindness defined her life. She always put others first, offering care and support to everyone around her. She was a loving mother, daughter, sister, and friend, who cherished her family above all. Christine is survived by her parents Roxanne and Donald Carvage of Chester, Vt.; her brother Scott Carvage (Natalie) of Air, Mass.; and her children Todd McNeill (Amie) of Springfield, Vt., Zach McNeill of Claremont, N.H., and Jazmin McNeill of Springfield, Vt. She was a proud grandmother to Janiyah and Charlie.

Christine was preceded in death by her grandparents Norma and Carlin Bailey, and Mildred and Ralph Carvage; as well as her children’s father Harold McNeill; cousins Kristin Bailey and Shelley Bailey; and uncle Carl Bailey. She leaves behind many cherished relatives, including her aunt Ginny (Jeff) Merrill; aunt Pauline Bailey; uncle Michael (Casey) Bailey; uncle Dennis (Jody) Bailey; niece Carolee (Zach) Sutton; and cousins Suzie (Lance) Scorse, Jon Bobar, Erica (Mark) DiPierro, Dylan Bailey, Olivia (Alp) Sitahigil, Aimee Bailey, Denise Roberts, Joshua Bailey, and Emily Kendall.

Christine had a love for simple joys; playing bingo with her mom, enjoying Gill’s grinders in Rutland, and celebrating her favorite holiday, Christmas. Her favorite color was purple, and her family meant the world to her.

A Celebration of her Life will be held on Oct. 27, 2024, from 2-4 p.m., at American Legion Post 67, in Chester, Vt. A private burial will take place at a later date. In memory of her giving spirit, donations can be made in her honor to the Chester Andover Family Center.