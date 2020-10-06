Charlotte Scanlon, 1935-2020

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Charlotte “Chadie” (Welch) Scanlon passed away at the Jack Byrne Center in Lebanon, N.H. Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. Born March 18, 1935 in Bellows Falls, she was the daughter of Robert M. and Catherine N. (Gee) Welch. She was a “Gageville Girl,” and attended grade school in North Westminster. She was a graduate of the Bellows Falls High School, Class of 1954. Charlotte and her twin sister Shirley were designated “Class Gigglers” by their classmates; we will miss Chadie’s laugh.

Her first job after graduation was at Gay’s Express/Holmes Systems Clearing as receptionist and switchboard operator. She later worked for many years in the OS&D department at St. Johnsbury Trucking, Bellows Falls and then at ABF Freight Systems in Putney before her retirement in 2000.

She was married to Walter Scanlon June 23,1968 in Bellows Falls, and she enjoyed 39 years of marriage with him until his death Jan. 2, 2007. She was also predeceased by her parents.

She was an active member and volunteer at the Bellows Falls Senior Center and also a member of the Red Hat Society.

She is survived by her six sisters Barbara Stickney and her husband Richard, Marion Hess and her husband Roland, her twin sister Shirley Scofield and her husband Paul, Marjorie Jankiewicz and her husband William, Eleanor Kay Stack and her husband James, and Catherine Welch and her husband Michael Davidson. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces, and great-nephews.

A mass will be held at St. Charles Church Friday, Oct. 9 at 11 a.m. with burial immediately following at St. Charles Cemetery in Westminster, Vt. Donations in Charlotte’s memory can be made to the Bellows Falls Senior Center.