Charles M. Goodwin IV, 1946-2024 🇺🇸

WESTON, Vt. – Charles Marshall Goodwin IV, affectionately known as “Charlie” to those he worked with during his career, but to most as “Tim,” of Weston, Vt., passed away in the early morning hours of Jan. 24, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, from an unexpected heart attack.

The first of four children, Charles was born at Springfield Hospital to Charles Marshall and Dorothy Marion Goodwin of Weston on Oct. 2, 1946.

“Tim” began his education at the Little School in Weston, Vt., later attending Burr and Burton Seminary in Manchester. He went on to earn his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Vermont.

Tim enlisted in the Army in 1968, and served in Vietnam as a second lieutenant from 1970-1971. While on military leave, he married Sandra Lane on Dec. 27, 1969, in the midst of what remains one of Vermont’s top five snowstorms. Tim and Sandra were married for more than 54 wonderful years.

A talented accountant, Tim earned his CPA during his 35-year career with the U.S. Treasury Department. Once retired, he continued to further his education, earning countless certifications. He enjoyed helping local organizations and individuals with their finances and tax returns.

Tim was a conscientious contributor to his community, serving in many capacities for the Town of Weston, including, but not limited to, the planning commission, the selectboard, and the board of listers. He also served as treasurer for the Weston Fire Department, the Weston Historical Society, and the Old Parish Church. He was a longtime member and contributor to the Windham Regional Planning Commission. Tim was elected to the Vermont State House of Representatives, and served from 2013-2014.

Tim was an energetic man with an unrelenting work ethic who loved the outdoors. When he wasn’t engaged with community activities or working around the property he was raised on, he enjoyed hunting, cross-country skiing, and downhill skiing. He was a talented downhill skier, always holding a season’s pass, skiing nine times in March 2023. Tim liked auto racing. He put together several trips, corralling his friends to join him for Formula One races at Watkins Glen and Montreal, Canada. A highlight of recent years for Tim was joining his friends and sons at Virginia International Raceway, where he enjoyed rides around the racetrack. One of the things Tim cherished most was being at the hunting camp, whether it was joining friends and family for deer hunting season, visiting the summer “boys” event, or making one of his frequent visits there for a moment of solitude. An avid reader, Tim would most often close the day out with a good book.

Tim is survived by his beloved wife Sandra; son Christopher Goodwin and wife Sondra, and son Patrick Goodwin and wife Ariel; granddaughters Ariana Goodwin and Chloe Goodwin of Scottsdale, Ariz.; step-granddaughter Amy Dupuis and family, and step-granddaughter Emily Otis; brother Kirk Goodwin and wife Cathy, brother Dean Goodwin and wife Janet; and sister Martha Etchison and husband Dean. He also leaves behind his brother-in-law Dennis Lane and wife Marjorie, and his sister-in-law Rosemary Hebert and husband Maurice; several nieces, nephews, and many special friends.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 4, at 11 a.m., at the Old Parish Church on Main Street in Weston. The family invites all to a reception at the Walker Farm immediately following the service.

Donations may be made in Tim’s memory to either the Old Parish Church, P.O. Box 125, Weston, Vt., or the Weston Community Association Inc. P.O. Box 126, Weston, Vt.