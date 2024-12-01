Charles A. Burr, 1972-2024

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Charles A. Burr, 51, died unexpectedly at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, Mass., on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. He was born Dec. 16, 1972, in Gainesville, Fla., the son of Barbara (Whitehorn) Burr. He graduated high school in Ocala, Fl.

He married Deborah Horton in Springfield, Vt.

Charlie was employed with McDonald’s in Springfield, Vt., for three years, and for the past 12 years has been employed in maintenance with the Fall Mountain Regional School District.

Charlie enjoyed video games, Lego Architecture sets, diamond art, woodworking projects, fishing, and working on cars.

He is survived by his wife Debbie Horton Burr, sister Tammy Fox (Mike), brother Tom Burr (Jodi), brother-in-law Wilbur Horton, sister-in-law Sherry Horton, niece Christina Lawrence, and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.

He was predeceased by his mother Barbara Merritt.

A memorial service will be held at on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 11 a.m., at the Calvary Baptist Church in Springfield, Vt. Reverend Malcolm Fowler, Pastor, will officiate.

Burial will be in the Oakland Cemetery in Springfield, Vt., at a later date.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt., is assisting with arrangements.