Celebration of Wilma Weghorn and Jennie Noor Parker 

CHESTER, Vt. – A Celebration of Life for Wilma Weghorn and Jennie Noor Parker will be held on July 13, from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., at 220 South Main Street, Chester, VT 05143. On this day, we will be celebrating the lives of two incredible women.

Join us with memories, photos, and a dish to share. There is no set schedule of events during the event, it will be an open social with lots of food, friends, flowers, and photos – a few things that they both loved. The event will be outside, so please plan accordingly.

Please email Shannon at wisdomriverdesigns@gmail.com with any questions.