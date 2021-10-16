Catherine A. Hammerle, 1934-2021

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Catherine Ann Hammerle of Springfield, Vt., was called to God in the early morning Oct. 12, 2021. Awaiting her at the pearly gates are her parents, Merrill and Stepha, her son George, and grandson CJ.

Kay is survived by Carl, her husband of nearly 70 years, and their children Carl of Tampa, Fla., Donna Scala of Attleboro, Mass., Linda Benoit of Springfield, Vt., David of Springfield, Vt., Michael of Springfield, Vt., her sister Nancy Spilotis of Orlando, and brother George Forbes of Virginia Beach. Her family has grown to include 23 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.

Kay was born in 1934 in Providence, R.I., met her husband Carl in 1951, and lived in Massachusetts for many years as they raised their children. Kay later moved to Vermont, first to Bethel, and then to Chester to homestead on 100 acres with her husband, nurturing and caring for the land as she had her family. She finally settled in Springfield, Vt., where she’s lived for the last 22 years.

Catherine loved Vermont, which she referred to as “God’s Country” and especially enjoyed sitting and watching her chippies and birds. She was well known at all the local diners where she would sit for hours swapping stories with her friends.

A memorial service will be held Nov. 6 at 1 p.m. at Davis Memorial Chapel, 99 Summer St., Springfield, Vt.

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.