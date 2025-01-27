Catherine A. Griffin, 1951-2025

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Catherine A. Griffin, 73, died on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, surrounded by her family. She was born April 23, 1951, in Barton, Vt., the daughter of Edward D. and Angie L. (Mason) Durkin.

Catherine was a loving mother, a homemaker raising her three daughters, worked at Grobet File, and was a caregiver for several years. She grew up on Perron Hill in Glover, Vt., with her dad, and always reflected on the wonderful memories of living with Roger and Blanche Perron and all her cousins.

She enjoyed fishing, walks in the woods, crocheting, playing Hay Day, and spending time with her family. Catherine enjoyed crocheting many hats and blankets over the years, and donated to the Mitten Tree at WCAX.

She is survived by her three daughters Samantha Grailich (Dale Holmes), West Parker (Randy), and Billie Jo Critchfield, and their father Francis Griffin; four siblings Ricky Durkin (Gloria), Sherry Durkin, Steven Durkin, and Beverly Rowles; grandchildren Paige Streeter (Aaron), Levi Parker (Kathryn), Wyatt Critchfield, Derrick Grailich (Madisyn), great-granddaughter Claire Grailich, Tyler Holmes (Isaiah), Brittney Critchfield (Chris), and Logan Critchfield; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and bonus children and great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her parents, and two brothers Edwin “Sookie” Durkin and Donald Durkin.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 26, at 1 p.m., at the Pine Grove Cemetery in North Springfield, Vt. The Rev. Gerry Piper will officiate. A Celebration of Life will be held at the VFW Post 771 in Springfield, Vt., following the graveside service.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to RRMC Marrow Donor Program, c/o Kerry Ellis, Marrow Program Coordinator, RRMC Foley Cancer Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland, VT 05743 (memo: “In Memory of Catherine Griffin”).

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt., is assisting with arrangements.