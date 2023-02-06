Caryl Marion Blaise, 1931-2022

PROCTORSVILLE, Vt. – Caryl Marion Blaise passed away on Dec. 10, 2022. She was born on Nov. 30, 1931 to Bernard and Eleanor Norton. She lived most of her childhood with her grandparents John and Marion Smith in Proctorsville Vt. She graduated from the old Chester High School in June of 1951. Along the way she met the love of her life Andrew Blaise Sr. and they married in the summer of July 1951. They built their home and raised their family in Proctorsville.

Caryl worked at Jewel Brook Mill, Kenwood Mill, and Proctor Reels. She worked for many years in Cavendish Town Elementary School cooking hot lunch. Other places she cooked at over the years were Ludlow schools, Fletcher Farm Arts and Craft School, and Canterbury Drug and Alcohol Treatment center. While working at Canterbury she was also a manager for 10 years. She also worked at Food Discount and was an LNA at Gill Home in Ludlow.

Some volunteer work she was most proud of was Black River Good Neighbors, the Cavendish ambulance, and starting the senior dinner program at St. James church in Proctorsville. She was a life member of St. James Church and was a legally ordained minister of the Gospel Church.

For over 60 years she belonged to the Myrtle Rebekah Lodge, where she was a Noble Grand for several years and served as District Deputy President where she received the Declaration of Chivalry award. Was a state advisor to the Thea Rho Girls of Belmont, Vt. She chaperoned many trips with the girls to places like New York City where they visited Radio City Music Hall, the Statue of Liberty, and the United Nation Stock Exchange. They also visited Washington, D.C., where they went to the tomb of the unknown soldiers.

Caryl is survived by her sons, Rule Blaise and Andrew Blaise Jr, granddaughter April Blaise Pappas and husband David of Springfield, grandsons Eric Blaise and Codi Pepin-Parent, brothers John Norton and wife Maureen, David Norton, and Everette Norton, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Also, a longtime friend from childhood who was also like a brother, Wayne Worth of Florida.

She was predeceased by her husband in 2013, her parents, brother Arnold Norton and wife Viola, and daughter in law Melissa Blaise.

The family will have a graveside service in the spring. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the St James Church of Proctorsville, Vt.

An online guest book can be found at www.cabotfh.com.