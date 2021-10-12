Carolyn Blake-Bashaw, 1939-2021 🇺🇸

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Carolyn Blake-Bashaw, 81, of Springfield, Vt., died peacefully Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021 at the Springfield Hospital. She was born Oct. 31, 1939 in Bellows Falls, Vt., the daughter of Carol and Marion Fair Blake.

Carolyn attended school at Kurn Hattin and was a graduate of Walpole, N.H. High School. Following high school, she served in the U.S. Air Force, later did some secretarial work and home health care. Carolyn was very proud of her work on public television. She was very spiritual and enjoyed music and cooking, especially her prize-winning apple pies.

Survivors include three sons Marshal Diakon of Texas, Randy Bennett of California, Samuel Colby of Springfield, Vt.; one daughter Susannah Gravel of Randolph, Vt.; two brothers Clifford and Gerry Blake; and one sister Linda Kenniston. Grandchildren Ryan and Aspen Gravel, Joshua Bennett, Noah and Raelynn Colby, great-granddaughter Kianna Bennett. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband Carol Bashaw, and several brothers and sisters and her son Wade Bennett.

There will be a calling hour Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home, Westminster Street, Bellows Falls, Vt. Burial service will follow at 11 a.m. at the Immanuel Churchyard Cemetery in Bellows Falls, Vt. A reception will follow after the burial service.