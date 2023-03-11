Carole Briere, 1955-2023

BENNINGTON, Vt. – Carole Briere, 67, of Bennington, Vt., died peacefully at the Crescent Manor Nursing home, on Tuesday, March 7. She was born April 11, 1955, the daughter of the late Fred and Carol Sencabaugh and Barbara Martin.

Carole is survived by her two sons Raymond Briere and his wife Amanda of N. Springfield, Vt. and Randy Briere and his wife Kelly of Chester, Vt., along with nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She dearly loved and always prayed for her precious family.

She was the sister of Marie Sencabaugh of Sarasota, Fla., Mark Lane and his wife Marie of Taunton, Mass., Jeffrey Lane and his wife Margaret of Woonsocket, R.I., and Susan Mahoney and her husband Thomas of Lincoln, R.I. She was the sister of the late Joseph, Agnes, Diane, Fred, and William Sencabaugh, and James and Steven Lane. Carole was aunt to 27 nieces and nephews and 32 great-nieces and nephews.

She was a faithful believer in the Lord Jesus and looked forward to seeing her Savior face to face. A celebration of life will held at later date

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster St., in Bellows Falls, www.fentonandhennessey.com.