Carol A. McGinnis, 1942-2021

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – Carol Ann McGinnis, 79, of Saxtons River, passed away Dec. 8, 2021 at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. Carol was born Sept. 28, 1942 in Cincinnati, Ohio, as the daughter of Leroy and Virginia (Weithe) Weber.

Carol attended Seton High School and later went on to marry Frederick McGinnis, May 20, 1990. Carol worked for Sonnax for many years as an administrative employee specializing in purchasing. She a member at the Does and enjoyed going out with friends. Bird watching, gardening, and kayaking were also among her favorite things to do.

Carol is survived by her son Franz D. Meyerrose of Rockingham, Vt.; daughters Gabrielle M. Holmes of Altus, Okla., Heidi K. Meyerrose of Kansas City, Mo.; stepsons Shaun, Christopher, and Scott McGinnis; three brothers Rick Weber of California, Jerry Weber of Ohio, Chet Weber of Ohio, and one sister Linda Thompson of Ohio. Carol is also survived by many grandchildren Tristan, Laura, and Sarah Hubner, Gwenevere Holmes, Hannah, Hayden and Omlie Meyerrose, Daud Ahmed; and nine great-grandchildren. Carol was predeceased by her husband Frederick, brother Tom Weber, and her parents.

As Carol was an avid reader, the family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the public library in her name.

Calling hours will be held Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, from 5-7 p.m., at Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster St., Bellows Falls, Vt. A funeral mass will be held Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the St. Charles Church in Bellows Falls, Vt., with a private burial to follow. Arrangements are being made at the Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home.