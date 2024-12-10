Carl W. Goings, 1934-2024

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Carl Wesley Goings, 90, of Springfield, Vt., passed away Thursday, Dec. 5, surrounded by his loving family.

Carl was born Sept. 14, 1934, son of Austin Goings and Mabel (Carey) Goings, in Springfield, Vt., where he grew up with his three siblings working on the family farm, and made the town his lifetime home.

Carl graduated from Springfield High School in 1952. After graduating, he worked as an auto mechanic at Esso. He then spent 34 years with The Prudential Insurance Company of America selling life insurance policies with compassion, empathy, and understanding, retiring in 1992.

Carl’s accomplishments include target sports such as bowling and billiards (pool), winning numerous tournaments in both, including being inducted into the Precision Valley USBC Bowling Hall of Fame in 2012. He was also an avid hunter, mainly deer. He purchased land where he built Camp 5 Star to share hunting experiences with comrades, and where they proudly displayed their trophies. Carl had a wonderful sense of humor while telling stories about all these great memories.

In addition, Carl provided leadership, guidance, and support in several community organizations and events, such as the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), Loyal Order of Moose, Elks Lodge, and Precision Valley Fish & Game Association youth fishing derbies.

Carl leaves behind his wife of 71 years Shirley (Holden) Goings; son Mark Goings and his wife Dee Goings; daughter Trisha Mitchell and her husband Scott Mitchell; granddaughters Nicole, Marie, Allison, and Emily; great-grandchildren Isaac and twin girls Mila and Liv; sibling twins Paul Goings and Pauline “Polly” Ellison, and brother Ralph Goings; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a sponsorship in the Precision Valley Fish & Game Association in Perkinsville, Vt., where he was an extraordinary volunteer working with the youth to pass on his expertise with firearms.

The family is very thankful and grateful to Springfield Hospital and Springfield Fire Department for their kind service and assistance.

All are welcome at the Celebration of Life on Sunday, Dec. 15, from 1-4 p.m., at the Springfield VFW.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield is assisting with arrangements.