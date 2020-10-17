Candace P. Cook, 1954-2020

CHESTER, Vt. – Candace P. Cook, 66, passed away Tuesday evening, Oct. 13, 2020 at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, N.H. She was born June 6, 1954 in Springfield, Vt., the daughter of Walden F. and Louise (Grover) Page. She attended Springfield schools, graduating from Springfield High School, Class of 1972.

On July 1, 1995, she married Daniel J. Cook in Chester, Vt.

She was employed as store clerk in the antique business for many years. She worked at department stores in the area, was a bartender, and worked as a shipper and receiver at the National Survey in Chester for several years.

She enjoyed the outdoors during warm weather, camping, jeep rides with her dad when she was younger, travel – especially the ocean, gardening, and loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband Dan Cook; son Adam Gault (Susie); daughters Heather Bessette (Peter Straub) and Holly Gault Stacy (Joseph); stepdaughter Christine Baseel (Brian); stepson Ryan Bashore (Michael); brother David Page; grandchildren Peyton, Parker, Evan, and Chase; sister-in-laws Melissa Cook and Joanna Cook; father- and mother-in-law George and Cheryl Cook; and also by several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was predeceased by her parents, brother Rodney Page, and sister-in-law Amanda Page.

Memorial donations may be made to the Chester Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 913, Chester, VT 05143. A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with arrangements.