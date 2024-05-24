Calvin M. Lewis, 1932-2024 🇺🇸

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Calvin M. Lewis, 91, died on May 16, 2024, at his home in Springfield, surrounded by his family. He was born Oct. 14, 1932, in Orchard Park, N.Y., the son of Raymond and Carrie (Thompson) Lewis. He graduated from high school in Berlin, Conn., and served in the United States Navy from 1953-1955.

On Oct. 15, 1955, he married Joan Rehnberg in Kensington, Conn.

Calvin was employed with Ferndale Dairy in Kensington, Conn., for 15 years, before joining Idlenot Dairy in Springfield, Vt., for 23 years, and the Springfield school system for 21 years.

He enjoyed doing yard work, and loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife Joan; four children Gary (Kim) Lewis, Bob (Robin) Lewis, Carol (Tom) Champine, and Alan Lewis (Cindy Metzler). He is also survived by one sister Elsie Davis, nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, and four siblings Grace Taricani, Lillian Klotz, Edith Parsons, and John Lewis.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org/donate, or by mail to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.

There will be no services at this time.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield is assisting with arrangements.