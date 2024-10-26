Burton Graham Jr., 1933-2024

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Burton Paige “Diz” Graham Jr. passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024.

Diz was born Oct. 12, 1933, to Burton Paige Graham and Lillian Goodrich Graham, in Springfield, Vt.

Diz wore many hats over the years as dad, brother, grandpa, Uncle Diz, and cousin to many in our big family. He married Patricia DeRosie on Jan. 30, 1953, and had five children with her: Paige, Mike, Gary, Jeff, and Cindy.

Diz worked at Fellows Gear Shaper for 33 years, Vishay Sprague Electric for 12 years, and Sears in the Maine Mall for a few years after he retired. He coached baseball in Springfield, and we remember him talking about using a garden hose to help players learn to hit the ball. Diz also played softball with his sons for many years in the Springfield leagues. He had a laugh and sense of humor that everyone remembers. Diz was a Yankees and Dodgers fan. He was excited to see them both in the World Series this year, and was rooting for the Yankees, of course. Diz enjoyed golfing with his sons, and being able to travel when he wanted to. He enjoyed going to the Oxford Casino in Maine, even though he never really won; he would say he got foolish and spent his winnings, and then lost. His favorite spot to eat was the Clam Bake in Scarborough, Maine, and our family has enjoyed their food for almost 40 years, if not longer. Our dad loved hunting, fishing, and being able to help fix cars for family and friends. He was a part of the Graham Paige Motor Car Club, being his name was Burton Paige Graham. He was a mentor to many when he worked in the machine shop and helped his good friend Harry K. Shepard keep his trucks running.

Diz was able to enjoy his life, and lived in New Jersey, California, Vermont, Maine, Alabama, North Carolina, and finally New Hampshire. Our family has been blessed to have him for 91 years, and thank his doctor, Sari Galanes, for always knowing what to do for him when he needed care. He also received great care at DHMC in his final days with us.

Diz is survived by his two sons Gary Graham (Colleen) of Vermont and Jeff Graham (Terry Shea) of New Hampshire; daughter Cindy Colburn (Ken) of New Hampshire; two sisters Beverly Withrow of North Carolina and Shirley Lewis of California; grandchildren Todd and Jill Graham of New Hampshire; Shaun, Stephenie, Faye, and Bowen Graham of Tennessee, Ashley Colburn Grayson and Graham Luce, Delaney Paige Foulois of Maine, Kris Colburn (Emily Estep) of New Hampshire, Kyle Colburn of Connecticut, Katie, Lorenzo, Ava, and Raven Van Horn New Hampshire, Leigh Ann, Barry, Broden, Brynn, and Brendan Frosch of New Hampshire, Stephanie, Corey, Miles, and Sophie Taylor of Massachusetts, and Paige and David Dlugasch of Massachusetts; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Diz was predeceased by his oldest two sons Burton “Paige” Graham III and Michael Graham, his oldest granddaughter Kelly Foulois, his first wife Patricia Dolloff, his second wife Priscilla Watkins Graham, his parents, sister Gloria Storm, and brothers Everett and Lloyd Sheehan.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Nov. 9, at 2 p.m., at Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt., with a burial service at Pine Grove Cemetery in North Springfield, Vt., to follow.