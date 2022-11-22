Bruce Alan Van Tassell, 1950-2022

WEATHERSFIELD, Vt. – Bruce Alan Van Tassell died on Nov. 14, 2022, with his sister at his side, after a long battle with cancer.

Bruce was born in 1950 in Mt. Kisco, N.Y. and grew up on Lake Waccabuc in South Salem, N.Y. He was a champion wrestler at John Jay High School in Cross River, N.Y., where he met the love of his life, Carolyn McEnaney. Carolyn’s father inspired Bruce to study Industrial Arts at Buffalo State University. Bruce and Carolyn reunited during their senior year in college, graduating in the spring of 1972, and marrying in July at Carolyn’s parents’ home in Windsor, Vt.

That fall, Bruce started teaching Industrial Arts at Green Mountain Union High School in Chester and Carolyn started teaching Home Economics at Springfield High School. Bruce was honored with an Outstanding Teacher in Vermont award and was given an honorary degree from the University of Vermont.

Bruce was known as someone who could fix anything and was often counted on to help his family and friends. He partnered with a former student on many wrought iron artworks, including the large weather vane on the Visitors Center in Putney. After retiring from teaching, Bruce and Carolyn continued their at-home activities, enjoyed time on their boat and traveling to the Bahamas for vacations. They were great hosts and always made everyone feel very welcome. They loved their cats.

Bruce was predeceased by Carolyn in 2017 and is survived by his brother, Jay; his sister, Linda Clark; nephew, Al Clark and niece, Jeanne McCormack; and their children; and also by his brother- and sister-in-law, Bruce and Betty McEnaney, nephews, Timothy, Scott and children.

Bruce’s ashes will be spread in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bruce’s memory can be made to Dartmouth Health/Dartmouth Cancer Center and mailed to Medical & Healthcare Advancement, Dartmouth Health, One Medical Center Drive (HB7070), Lebanon, NH 03756. Please include Bruce’s name on the memo line.