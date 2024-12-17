Bruce A. Orchitt, 1952-2024 🇺🇸

CHESTER, Vt. – Bruce Alexander Orchitt, 72, passed away on Dec. 9, 2024, in his Chester home, where he was lovingly cared for by family. Cancer treatment over the past two years took its toll, but Bruce chose to live fully and work up until his body simply couldn’t anymore.

He was born on July 19, 1952, the fifth child of Gertrude Pohjonen and father John “Jack” Orchitt, who died in a construction accident when Bruce was only 2. Gertrude then married Charles Lamson, who Bruce knew and loved as Dad. He attended the Peaseville one-room schoolhouse, and then Chester High School. His youth was spent working alongside Charlie, dusk to dawn, on the East Hill dairy farm he called home. From the age of 10, Bruce was second-in-command to his dad Charlie, helping with chores, milking cows, haying, driving, and fixing tractors.

In 1970, just out of high school, Bruce enlisted in the Air Force, where he developed his knack for all things mechanical. On March 23, 1975, he married Karen Ann Wright, who stood by his side for nearly 50 years. He continued as a heavy equipment operator throughout his life, logging, excavating, and field and roadside mowing. He was gifted mechanically, and able to fix most anything, only occasionally relying on a few expert friends when he was in a predicament. When treatment left him too weak, he resorted to giving repair instruction over the phone – he deemed himself the “armchair mechanic.”

His lifelong passion was deer hunting and the outdoors. Bruce had an uncanny ability to track in the woods. Many preseason hours were spent discussing and strategizing for the upcoming season. You didn’t get married, have a kid, or die during hunting season. That would be sacrilege. Late in life, Bruce rediscovered snowmobiling, and spent hours enjoying VAST trails with brothers Danny and Joey, who made amends for the many times Bruce fixed their sleds as kids, only to have them take off and break them again.

Bruce was able to talk with anyone, finding common interests and quickly building lasting friendships. He learned from his mom how to burn up a phone line, so if you were a friend, the calls were lasting, too.

He is survived by his wife Karen; their children Jessica (Chad Free), Jeremey (Dawn), and Jason (Kayla); his grandchildren Tristen Free, Lucas, Kaarina, Charlotte Orchitt, and Aria Orchitt; his surviving siblings Margaret (Alden), Daniel (Erin), and Joseph (Nina); along with nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; Mummu; siblings Bobby, Rachel, Bernie, and Johnny; his niece Angela; and his granddaughter Freya.

He will be remembered as cherished husband, loving dad, beloved brother, and his greatest role ever: proud papa to the grandchildren he loved.

A memorial celebration will be held on Saturday, Dec. 21, at Andover Community Church, 928 Weston-Andover Road, Andover, Vt.