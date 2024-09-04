Brenda J. Mathews, 1941-2024

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Brenda J. Mathews passed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, at her home, surrounded by her family, after suffering a stroke. She was 82 years old, just shy of 83.

Brenda was born at home on Aug. 23, 1941, in Londonderry, Vt., the daughter of Fernando and Marguerite (Hart) Parker. She grew up in Weston, Vt., and attended Weston Village School and Chester High School.

On Nov. 23, 1957, Brenda married Lawrence “Lonnie” Mathews. They were married for almost 55 years. They built a beautiful life together, side by side. Together they raised three daughters. They both had a strong work ethic, and worked for what they had and wanted.

Brenda’s early jobs were with the Wylie Inn and the Coffee House. She did bookkeeping for her husband’s trucking business, and worked at Vermont Apple for 20 years. She enjoyed knitting, and made sweaters and ponchos which have been cherished by friends and family. She also knit mittens, gloves, and hats for Our Place Drop In Center. Brenda enjoyed and often reminisced about the vacations taken with good friends Clyde and Clara Prouty. They went to Florida, Texas, Tennessee, Niagara Falls, and the White Mountains. Back in the day, most any Saturday night you would find these two couples at the Riverbend Tavern dancing up a storm.

Brenda was an avid bluegrass and old-time country music fan. As a young girl, she and her dad went to local talent shows, where they won many awards. Most recently she received two standing ovations at the Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival. When she wasn’t at a bluegrass festival, you could find her watching her great-grandson dirt-car racing at Devil’s Bowl Speedway. She enjoyed NASCAR, and attending car shows with her husband and their 1939 Ford. She was a good friend to many, and knew everyone. She will be remembered as a no-filter, no-frill woman, full of fun and spunk and a great sense of humor. Brenda will be greatly missed, and will always be remembered as the “Bluegrass Butterfly.”

Brenda is survived by her three daughters Priscilla Mathews (James) of Andover, Vt.; Deborah Carleton (Michael) of Londonderry, Vt.; and Candace Sawyer (Seth) of Westminster, Vt. She is also survived by her grandchildren Kristin O’Brien, Tanner Carleton, Adam Sawyer, and Mathew Sawyer; and great-grandchildren Cody O’Brien and Landon Lavallee. Brenda is also survived by her sister Gloria Cook of Raleigh, N.C., and her brother Rodger Parker of Andover, Vt.; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Along with her husband, Brenda was predeceased by her parents, her grandson Andrew L. Lavallee, and her brothers Gordon Parker and Charles Parker.

The family extends thanks and deep gratitude to the staff at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center and Bayada Hospice team for the gentle loving care provided their mom over the past few weeks.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12, at 1 p.m., at her home at 108 Coastal Road, Westminster, Vt. See “Brenda Mathews Celebration of Life” on Facebook for more information. The burial will be in the Riverside Cemetery, Londonderry, Vt., at a later date.

Memorial donations in Brenda’s memory can be made to Bayada Hospice, 1222 Putney Road, Suite 107, Brattleboro, VT 05301; or Dartmouth Cancer Center Food Pantry, 1 Medical Drive, Lebanon, NH 03756.