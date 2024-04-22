Bonnie G. Smith, 1948-2024

WALPOLE, N.H. – Bonnie G. (Wetherby) Smith, 75, of Walpole, N.H., died in the comfort of her home after a short battle with cancer, surrounded by her family and friends, on April 1, 2024, while listening to her beloved country music. She was born May 10, 1948, in Richford, Vt., to Orville and Shirley (Martin) Wetherby. Bonnie attended school in Bellows Falls, and lived most of her life in the Bellows Falls/Walpole area. Bonnie worked at a variety of jobs, including her parents’ taxi business in Bellows Falls, James Plumbing and Heating, Silver Forest, and Whelen. The last more than 15 years were spent providing child care for her grandchildren and her “adopted” grandson Matty Brough.

Bonnie enjoyed gardening in her yard, and spent much time on her front porch, which became the “social hub” of her neighborhood. Bonnie was an avid cribbage player, and passed this passion on to her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed frequent family dinners to celebrate birthdays and holidays in the home she shared with her daughter Traci. Bonnie was a great support for her family in their times of need, and encouraged them in their endeavors. Community service was a priority for her, as evidenced by her support of the Walpole Fire Department, of which her son, daughter, and two grandsons are members. Country music was her favorite. She and her friend Kevin were able to take a long road trip to Nashville last summer, stopping at all the sights along the way.

She married Vance Smith in 1969. They later divorced, but remained lifelong friends. When Vance remarried his new wife, Debbie also became a close friend with Bonnie. Both were present when she passed.

Bonnie was predeceased by her parents, and her brother Greg Martin. She is survived by her children Bryan Wetherby (Jeanne), Tammi Wetherby Boles (Daniel), Crystal Trayhan, Traci Smith, and Matthew Smith (fiancee Tonya). She also leaves her grandchildren Blaze Trayhan, Emma and John Wetherby, Matthew Wetherby, Krystal Schram, Vanessa McCalister, Colby and Jordan Smith, Hayden and Ryan Smith, and several great grandchildren. Bonnie requested no funeral or calling hours. Bonnie has requested to have a Celebration of Life ceremony at her home. This will be held on May 11, from 1-4 p.m., at 1015 Main Street, North Walpole, N.H., with a rain date of May 18.