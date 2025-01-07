Beverly J. Johnson, 1946-2025

PLYMOUTH, Vt. – Beverly Jean (Blanchard) Johnson, 78, passed away peacefully on Jan. 1, 2025, with family by her side.

Beverly was born on April 2, 1946, in Rutland, Vt. She was the fourth of five children of James E. and Vivian (Moore) Blanchard. She grew up on the family farm in Plymouth Notch. Beverly graduated from Woodstock High School in 1964, and went on to graduate from Northampton Business College.

Beverly married Cedric Russell Johnson on Oct. 25, 1969, and soon after relocated to Manchester, Conn. Beverly worked various part-time jobs while her son Andrew was young, then started a more than 20-year career with the State of Connecticut. Upon both Beverly and Cedric’s retirements, they relocated back to Plymouth, Vt., where they enjoyed spending time with family and friends, taking trail rides on their side by side, walks with their beloved dog Festi, and feeding hummingbirds and turkeys in the yard.

Beverly is survived by her loving husband Cedric; son Andrew and his wife Diana; her four grandchildren Brandon, Skylar, Lexi, and Kailey Hope; and great-grandson Hunter; sister Phyllis Martin; and brother Nelson Blanchard. She was predeceased by her parents, her brother Wayne, and her sister Lola.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Center for Conscious Living & Dying at www.ccld.community/donation.

Committal and Celebration of Life will be at a later date.

