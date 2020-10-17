Beverly J. Fournier, 1933-2020

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Beverly J. Fournier, 87, passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 at the Springfield Health and Rehab Center after a long illness. Born April 26, 1933 in Charlotte, Vt., she was the daughter of Howard and Merle (Bessette) MaGee.

On Sept. 2, 1950, she married Girard “Jerry” Fournier in Burlington, Vt. This year marked their 70th anniversary. They loved to dance to country music and celebrated their 25th anniversary by taking a trip to Nashville. During the 10 years that Bev was at the nursing home, Jerry went there twice a day to feed her lunch and supper until Covid-19 caused the nursing home to close to visitors.

She was a stay-at-home mother, lovingly called the fun mom by her daughters and their friends. Bev was a loving and caring wife and mother whose door was always open to friends and family.

She is survived by her husband Girard of Springfield, Vt., two daughters and their husbands Lynn and David Norton of Springfield, Vt. and Gail and Leonard Haze of Enfield, Conn. She also leaves four grandchildren Adam Bibeault (Bridget), Lacey Aiello (Chris), Daniel Boyle (Jenn), and Jonathan Boyle (Dani); eight great-grandchildren Ayla, Adam Jr. “AJ,” Brinley, Sophia, Daxton, Kayla, Eliot, and Brooke; sister Martha Centabar of Arizona; a favorite sister-in-law Helen Taylor; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins, as well as her beloved cat Minou. She was predeceased by her parents and five siblings Clayton, Curt, William, Dick, and Betty.

The family would like to thank all of the staff at Springfield Health and Rehabilitation who cared for Bev. The family would also like to thank the Bayada staff who provided care for Bev and support to her family.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Grandview Cemetery in Charlotte, Vt. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the family requests that all in attendance please practice social distancing and wear a face covering.

Memorial donations may be made to the Springfield Humane Society, 401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, VT 05156.