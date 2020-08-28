Bernice Woodard, 1930-2020

ATHENS, Vt. – Bernice “Bunny” Rounds Woodard, 90, of Route 35, passed away Aug. 21, 2020, at Pine Heights in Brattleboro, Vt. She was born July 26, 1930 in Grafton, Vt., the daughter of Harley and Catherine Rounds. She attended school in Grafton.

Following school, she worked for Vermont Academy and Mary Meyers. She enjoyed cooking, cats, outdoors, knitting, crocheting, and loved to go to sporting events. She was a fun-loving, feisty lady with a wonderful laugh who loved to smile. She was a member of the Red Hat Society, Community Christian Church in Athens, Vt., Bellows Falls Senior Center, and Meals on Wheels.

She married John Woodard in Grafton, who predeceased her. Bunny is survived by her three sons Robert, Ricky, and Harley Woodard; her two brothers Henry and Joe; two sisters Jean Wright and Inez Brooks; and many nieces and nephews.

There will be a graveside service Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020 at 2 p.m. with Reverend Harold Noyes officiating at the Cambridgeport Cemetery. Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.