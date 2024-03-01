Bernard N. Carey Jr., 1931-2024

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Bernard N. “Bernie” Carey Jr. passed away on Friday evening, Feb. 23, 2024, at the Springfield Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was born May 20, 1931, in Manchester, Vt., the son of Bernard N. and Gladys (Abbott) Carey.

He graduated from Sunapee High School in Sunapee, N.H., Class of 1950, and later from New Hampshire Technical School.

He served in the United States Air Force as a jet mechanic during the Korean War (1952-1956), stationed in California, France, North Africa, and the Kingdom of Libia. Before joining the Air Force, Bernie worked on the family chicken farm in Sunapee, N.H., for a short time. After serving in the Air Force, he worked at IBM in Binghamton, N.Y.; IPC in Bristol, N.H.; and 32 years at the Fellows Gear Shaper in Springfield, Vt., retiring in 1985.

Bernie met Stasia, the love of his life, at a square dance in Springfield, and got engaged six months later.

They were married on June 21, 1958, at the Congregational Church in Springfield, Vt. She predeceased him on Sept. 3, 2015.

Bernie loved bowling, and bowled for over 25 years on many teams and many leagues, bowling over 10,000 games by 2009. He also volunteered with the Youth Bowling Leagues for many years, and he was inducted into the Vermont Bowling Hall of Fame in 1991 for his service to the sport.

He also loved sports and was an avid Red Sox, Celtics, and Patriots fan.

He is survived by one son Michael Carey of Springfield; one sister Catherine Dikeman of Springfield; two granddaughters Alyssa Moffit and Anylia Slater; and three great-grandchildren Kyle, Wilder, and Graclynn. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents; his wife; one son Mark Carey; one daughter Michele Hebert; and siblings Evelyn Carey, Kenneth Carey, and Lucille Wheeler.

Friends may call on Tuesday evening, March 5, from 6-8 p.m., at the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 6, at 2 p.m., at the Davis Memorial Chapel. The Rev. Michael Mario will officiate.

Burial will be in the Oakland Cemetery at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Davis Memorial Chapel, Springfield, Vt.