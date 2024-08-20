Belle S. McKnight, 1934-2024

PROCTORSVILLE, Vt. – Belle S. McKnight of Proctorsville, Vt., passed away peacefully at Springfield Hospital on Wednesday, Aug. 7, at the age of 89. Belle was born Sept. 17, 1934, to Norman and Vivian (Murray) Spaulding of Proctorsville, Vt.

She graduated from Chester High School in 1952, and was involved in alumni events for several years. Belle worked at the Springfield Hospital business office for 25 years. She was a member of the Cavendish chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution for over 50 years, was a 50-year member of the Chester American Legion Auxiliary, a life member of the VFW Auxiliary, as well as a life member of the Springfield Loyal Order of Moose Auxiliary, and a member of the Cavendish Chamber of Commerce. Belle owned and operated Meadowbrook Farm Campgrounds in Proctorsville, before turning it over to her grandson Joshua Parker in 2021.

Belle enjoyed hunting, fishing, and the outdoors. She lived the majority of her life on her family’s farm on Meadowbrook Farm Road in Proctorsville. Whether it was offering her own home to her family while their house was being built, offering her basement as a practice space for her grandson’s band, or letting someone have a campsite to stay, Belle was known for her kindness and generosity to her family and friends. She was a jolly soul who lived her life to the fullest.

Belle is survived by her daughter Christine Parker of Proctorsville; grandson Joshua Parker and wife Danielle Singleton of Proctorsville; great-grandchildren Coltrane Parker, Sage Josselyn, and Sydney Reid; sister-in-law Judy Spaulding; nieces Stacia Spaulding (Jon Rice) and Kim Henry (Don Henry); and many beloved cousins. She is also survived by her life partner Arnold Stilwell, who cared for Belle and her campground in her final years.

She was predeceased by her brother Norman Spaulding Jr., and son-in-law James Parker.

Belle’s cousin James Buswell will conduct graveside services at Hillcrest Cemetery in Proctorsville. Davis Memorial Chapel will assist the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations in Belle’s memory may be made to the Proctorsville Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 81, Proctorsville, VT 05153.